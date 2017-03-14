Overview of Dr. Kye Park, MD

Dr. Kye Park, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.