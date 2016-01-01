Overview of Dr. Kyi Ohn, MD

Dr. Kyi Ohn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ohn works at Cognitive Consultants LLC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.