Dr. Kyla Lokitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyla Lokitz, MD
Dr. Kyla Lokitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Christus Coushatta Health Care Center, Christus Highland Medical Center, Christus Saint Michael Health System, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, Minden Medical Center, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Lokitz's Office Locations
Louisiana Arthritis and Rheumatology LLC8508 Line Ave Ste C, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 219-7704
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Coushatta Health Care Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
- Springhill Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, caring, knowledgeable physician. Inspires confidence. Staff is very nice.
About Dr. Kyla Lokitz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013132653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Dr. Lokitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lokitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lokitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lokitz has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lokitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lokitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lokitz.
