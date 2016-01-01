See All Psychiatrists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Kyla Lussier, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (8)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kyla Lussier, MD

Dr. Kyla Lussier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Lussier works at Morton Comprehensive Health Svs in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Catoosa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lussier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morton Comprehensive Health Services Inc.
    1334 N Lansing Ave, Tulsa, OK 74106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 587-2171
  2. 2
    Catoosa Hope Clinic
    1755 N Highway 66 Ste F, Catoosa, OK 74015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 739-4885
  3. 3
    Lussier Psychiatric Clinic
    5525 E 51st St Ste 310, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood Disintegrative Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Kyla Lussier, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205033446
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyla Lussier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lussier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lussier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lussier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lussier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lussier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lussier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lussier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

