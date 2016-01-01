Dr. Kyla Lussier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lussier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyla Lussier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyla Lussier, MD
Dr. Kyla Lussier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Lussier works at
Dr. Lussier's Office Locations
Morton Comprehensive Health Services Inc.1334 N Lansing Ave, Tulsa, OK 74106 Directions (918) 587-2171
Catoosa Hope Clinic1755 N Highway 66 Ste F, Catoosa, OK 74015 Directions (918) 739-4885
Lussier Psychiatric Clinic5525 E 51st St Ste 310, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kyla Lussier, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1205033446
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lussier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lussier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lussier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lussier.
