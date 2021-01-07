Dr. Kyle Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Allen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center5 Tampa General Cir Ste 610, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 315-4327Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The audiology exam was professional and appropriately targeted the referral question. My ENT, Dr. Allen, superbly listened to my presenting symptoms, thoroughly presented a number of treatment options with each of their pros and cons, and together we selected the option that was most fitting. I could not be more pleased with the services provided. I give TBH&BC and Dr. Allen my highest endorsement.
About Dr. Kyle Allen, MD
- Neurotology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gustavus Adolphus College
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Otosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.