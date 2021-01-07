See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Kyle Allen, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kyle Allen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Allen works at Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Otosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center
    5 Tampa General Cir Ste 610, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 315-4327
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Meniere's Disease
Otosclerosis
Vertigo
Meniere's Disease
Otosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Balance Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis, Familial Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - Type 1 Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vestibulocochlear Dysfunction Progressive Familial Chevron Icon
Vestibulocochlear Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 07, 2021
    The audiology exam was professional and appropriately targeted the referral question. My ENT, Dr. Allen, superbly listened to my presenting symptoms, thoroughly presented a number of treatment options with each of their pros and cons, and together we selected the option that was most fitting. I could not be more pleased with the services provided. I give TBH&BC and Dr. Allen my highest endorsement.
    Dr. Jason Anthony — Jan 07, 2021
    About Dr. Kyle Allen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548463144
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Gustavus Adolphus College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allen works at Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Allen’s profile.

    Dr. Allen has seen patients for Vertigo, Meniere's Disease and Otosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

