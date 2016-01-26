Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with LMH Health.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Kansas Medical Clinic, PA11301 Nall Ave Ste 205, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-5934
Kansas Medical Clinic, PA3511 Clinton Pl Ste C, Lawrence, KS 66047 Directions (785) 331-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- LMH Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really great guy and very knowledgable dermatologist. I've had him advise me on various skin-related afflictions and he's been very helpful at diagnosis and recommended course of treatment. Additionally, I've used Dr. Anderson for Botox injections and he's applied it quickly and thoughtfully in his approach to minimizing wrinkles. Dramatically improved my look without making it artificial in appearance. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1720221617
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision of Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
