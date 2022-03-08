See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (47)
Map Pin Small Bingham Farms, MI
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD

Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at Anderson Sports Medicine in Bingham Farms, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Sports Medicine
    32270 Telegraph Rd Ste 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Surgeons Choice Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 08, 2022
    Feel very blessed to have Dr. Anderson as a surgeon. He is an excellent surgeon and took his time to answer all of my questions. I would highly recommend Dr. Anderson.
    About Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1952383176
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Anderson Sports Medicine in Bingham Farms, MI. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

