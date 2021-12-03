Overview of Dr. Kyle Balch, MD

Dr. Kyle Balch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Balch works at Gainesville Eye Specialists in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.