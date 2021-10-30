Overview

Dr. Kyle Barker, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Barker works at North Clinic in Robbinsdale, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.