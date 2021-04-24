Dr. Bukowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Bukowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Bukowski, MD
Dr. Kyle Bukowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Bukowski works at
Dr. Bukowski's Office Locations
Planned Parenthood of Maryland Inc.330 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 576-1414
- 2 1075 Camino Del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (310) 825-9945
Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest1295 Broadway Ste 201, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (888) 743-7526
Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center9455 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, confident, and genuinely caring. He knows his stuff and is very confident that he can find the right treatment for you. He is willing to listen to your concerns and genuinely cares. He seems like a young doctor but he is very well educated and experienced in his specialty. Would definitely recommend him to any woman looking for a gynecologist.
About Dr. Kyle Bukowski, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1912249004
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Bukowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukowski.
