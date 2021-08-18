Dr. Kyle Caswell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Caswell, DO
Overview of Dr. Kyle Caswell, DO
Dr. Kyle Caswell, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Davie, FL and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital and Iberia Medical Center.
Dr. Caswell's Office Locations
Ortho Clinic -professional Medical516 Jefferson Ter Ste 100, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 364-5310
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time going to him, Extremely easy going & helped with the nerves. Had a hip injection, went way better then expected.
About Dr. Kyle Caswell, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center - The Carrell Clinic Shoulder Service
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA (Orthopedic Surgery)
- Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Orthopedic Surgery Med Ctr La New Orleans-Tulane, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- NOVA Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Davie, FL
- LSUHSC-Shreveport Occupational Therapy
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.