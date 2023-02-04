Dr. Kyle Colle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Colle, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyle Colle, DO
Dr. Kyle Colle, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Colle works at
Dr. Colle's Office Locations
-
1
Sikeston Clinic1102 Sikes Ave, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions (573) 332-7746
-
2
Main Office7331 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 337-2003Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colle?
Cervical surgery went well. Recovery went well. His PA Alex Reynolds, answered all my questions post surgery. Both were very compassionate.
About Dr. Kyle Colle, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1215062518
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute-St. Jospehs Hospital & Medical
- North Shore Univ Hospital (Mh)
- Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colle accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colle works at
Dr. Colle has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colle speaks Italian.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Colle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.