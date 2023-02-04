See All Neurosurgeons in Sikeston, MO
Dr. Kyle Colle, DO

Neurosurgery
4.4 (95)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kyle Colle, DO

Dr. Kyle Colle, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Colle works at Regional Brain & Spine, LLC Cape Girardeau, MO in Sikeston, MO with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sikeston Clinic
    1102 Sikes Ave, Sikeston, MO 63801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 332-7746
  2. 2
    Main Office
    7331 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-2003
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc

Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Scoliosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Hydrocephalus
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Neurostimulation
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Column Tumors
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurosurgical Procedures
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pineal Region Tumors
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Cervical surgery went well. Recovery went well. His PA Alex Reynolds, answered all my questions post surgery. Both were very compassionate.
    Linda — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kyle Colle, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1215062518
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute-St. Jospehs Hospital &amp; Medical
    Residency
    • North Shore Univ Hospital (Mh)
    Internship
    • Eisenhower Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
