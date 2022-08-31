Overview

Dr. Kyle Cologne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Cologne works at Keck Medical Center of USC in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.