Dr. Kyle Cox, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Kyle Cox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.

Dr. Cox works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cox's Office Locations

    Oculofacial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics
    2897 Valmont Rd Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80301
(303) 590-3589

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 06, 2021
    Wonderful Dr. and Surgeon. Kind, compassionate and explains all procedures in detail
    Cathie Irene — Sep 06, 2021
    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1457794935
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Kyle Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox works at Oculofacial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Cox’s profile.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

