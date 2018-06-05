Dr. Kyle Curtis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Curtis, DO
Overview of Dr. Kyle Curtis, DO
Dr. Kyle Curtis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Curtis' Office Locations
The Pharmacy At Trios Southridge3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-6600
Trios Medical Group320 W 10th Ave Ste 100, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 221-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s such a good doctor. He’s younger so I feel more comfortable talking to him vs an older man. He’s always been helpful with all my questions and willing to try other options when things are working out. He’s also a great ob doctor. Always going that extra mile to make sure baby and mama are doing good.
About Dr. Kyle Curtis, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Multiple Gestation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.