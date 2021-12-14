Dr. Kyle Doughty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doughty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Doughty, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Doughty, MD
Dr. Kyle Doughty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Doughty works at
Dr. Doughty's Office Locations
Baylor Health Care System3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-0111
Neurosurgical Associates L.l.p.3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1158, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-8585
Baylor Scott & White Neurosurgery and Spine Associates- Dallas3417 Gaston Ave Ste 920, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-9260
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After suffering with worsening back pain and unusual left leg issues ( weakness, hypersensitivity, stiffness ) at only 44. My husband and I began to think there was no light at the end of the tunnel. We could not understand what was happening to him and if he would ever walk again. He was declining rapidly. My husband was seen by several doctors before meeting Dr. Doughty. No one was understanding the issues my husband was describing. By the grace of God we were referred to Dr. Doughty. We were so blessed that Dr. Doughty not only took on my husbands case, but did an Outstanding job. Dr. Doughty listened to my husband and answered questions with confidence. Dr. Doughty never made us feel rushed. He always explained the treatment options, MRI results and what to except with recovery time. Thank you to Dr. Doughty and his outstanding team!!!
About Dr. Kyle Doughty, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1821030479
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doughty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doughty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doughty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Doughty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doughty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doughty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doughty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.