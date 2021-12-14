See All Neurosurgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Kyle Doughty, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kyle Doughty, MD

Dr. Kyle Doughty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Doughty works at BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doughty's Office Locations

    Baylor Health Care System
    3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-0111
    Neurosurgical Associates L.l.p.
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1158, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-8585
    Baylor Scott & White Neurosurgery and Spine Associates- Dallas
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 920, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-9260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Dec 14, 2021
    After suffering with worsening back pain and unusual left leg issues ( weakness, hypersensitivity, stiffness ) at only 44. My husband and I began to think there was no light at the end of the tunnel. We could not understand what was happening to him and if he would ever walk again. He was declining rapidly. My husband was seen by several doctors before meeting Dr. Doughty. No one was understanding the issues my husband was describing. By the grace of God we were referred to Dr. Doughty. We were so blessed that Dr. Doughty not only took on my husbands case, but did an Outstanding job. Dr. Doughty listened to my husband and answered questions with confidence. Dr. Doughty never made us feel rushed. He always explained the treatment options, MRI results and what to except with recovery time. Thank you to Dr. Doughty and his outstanding team!!!
    Misty — Dec 14, 2021
    Dr. Doughty's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Doughty

    About Dr. Kyle Doughty, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821030479
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Neurosurgery
