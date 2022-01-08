Dr. Kyle Emer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Emer, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Emer, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dallas, GA.
Dr. Emer works at
Locations
-
1
Picketts Mill Dental Care8709 Dallas Acworth Hwy, Dallas, GA 30132 Directions (770) 725-3712
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emer?
I have been a patient of Doctor Emer. I am impressed with his expertise and especially his caring attitude toward his patients.
About Dr. Kyle Emer, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1760009302
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Emer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Emer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emer works at
Dr. Emer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.