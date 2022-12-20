Book an Appointment

Dr. Kyle Fisher, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (971)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kyle Fisher, MD

Dr. Kyle Fisher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Fisher works at Jefferson Community Physicians in Meadowbrook, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fisher's Office Locations

    Jefferson Community Physicians
    1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 255, Meadowbrook, PA 19046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 971 ratings
    Patient Ratings (971)
    5 Star
    (874)
    4 Star
    (81)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Very professional and was able to accommodate me the same day
    Nancy L. — Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Fisher's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Fisher

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Kyle Fisher, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1215145040
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fisher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fisher works at Jefferson Community Physicians in Meadowbrook, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fisher’s profile.

    971 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

