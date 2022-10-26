Overview of Dr. Kyle Flik, MD

Dr. Kyle Flik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Flik works at ORTHONY in Albany, NY with other offices in Latham, NY and Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.