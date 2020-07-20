Dr. Kyle Gillespie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Gillespie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona18301 N 79th Ave Bldg F # 168, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 675-0478Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center
Dr. Gillespie is amazing! He is caring , listens to all of your concerns, and as he will tell you , performs procedures on himself to understand better what his patients are going through. Office staff is professional and organized.
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1487093746
Education & Certifications
- Intermountain Medical Center Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- Brigham Young University, Provo Ut
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
