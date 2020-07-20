See All Podiatrists in Glendale, AZ
Podiatry
Glendale, AZ
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kyle Gillespie, DPM

Dr. Kyle Gillespie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.

Dr. Gillespie works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gillespie's Office Locations

    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona
    18301 N 79th Ave Bldg F # 168, Glendale, AZ 85308
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Sprain
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jul 20, 2020
    Dr. Gillespie is amazing! He is caring , listens to all of your concerns, and as he will tell you , performs procedures on himself to understand better what his patients are going through. Office staff is professional and organized.
    Shannon Breault — Jul 20, 2020
    About Dr. Kyle Gillespie, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1488093746
    Education & Certifications

    • Intermountain Medical Center Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    • Brigham Young University, Provo Ut
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Gillespie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillespie works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gillespie's profile.

    Dr. Gillespie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

