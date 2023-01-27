Dr. Kyle Girod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Girod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyle Girod, MD
Dr. Kyle Girod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Girod works at
Dr. Girod's Office Locations
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kyle Girod, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1740239003
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Girod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girod works at
Dr. Girod has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Girod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girod.
