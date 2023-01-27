Overview of Dr. Kyle Girod, MD

Dr. Kyle Girod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Girod works at Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.