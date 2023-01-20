Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD
Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University Medical Center|Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute|Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital (Meeth)|NYU Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital Center|Weill Cornell Medical College/New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Dr. Godfrey works at
Dr. Godfrey's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
2
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godfrey?
I went to him for a minor eye lid wart. He is very personable and did not think it warranted surgery.
About Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1104268994
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center|Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute|Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital (Meeth)|NYU Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital Center|Weill Cornell Medical College/New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Shiley Eye Institute, University of California San Diego
- Highland Hospital (UCSF Affiliate)
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godfrey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godfrey works at
Dr. Godfrey speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.