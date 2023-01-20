See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD

Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University Medical Center|Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute|Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital (Meeth)|NYU Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital Center|Weill Cornell Medical College/New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Dr. Godfrey works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Godfrey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asian Eyelid Surgery
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Asian Eyelid Surgery
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Endonasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Disorders Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Gland Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Godfrey?

    Jan 20, 2023
    I went to him for a minor eye lid wart. He is very personable and did not think it warranted surgery.
    Maureen — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Godfrey to family and friends

    Dr. Godfrey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Godfrey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD.

    About Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104268994
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University Medical Center|Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute|Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital (Meeth)|NYU Medical Center/Bellevue Hospital Center|Weill Cornell Medical College/New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Shiley Eye Institute, University of California San Diego
    Residency
    Internship
    • Highland Hospital (UCSF Affiliate)
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Godfrey works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Godfrey’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kyle Godfrey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.