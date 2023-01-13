See All Plastic Surgeons in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Kyle Gordley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kyle Gordley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (144)
Map Pin Small The Woodlands, TX
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kyle Gordley, MD

Dr. Kyle Gordley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Gordley works at Gordley Plastic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Gordley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gordley Plastic Surgery
    4850 W Panther Creek Dr Ste 105, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7763

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gordley?

    Jan 13, 2023
    Dr Gordley was wonderful to work with for my reconstruction after double mastectomy due to breast cancer. The process wasn’t fun, but he was so encouraging and uplifting that I always left his office feeling better. I don’t think I would have otherwise found myself in a plastic surgeon’s office, but since I was there, I asked him to perform a blepharoplasty at the same time as my implant surgery. I love my new eyelids! I’m also very happy with my beautiful reconstruction results and very glad to have been referred to Dr. Gordley by my breast surgeon.
    Tracy J — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kyle Gordley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kyle Gordley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gordley to family and friends

    Dr. Gordley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gordley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kyle Gordley, MD.

    About Dr. Kyle Gordley, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437328002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Gordley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordley works at Gordley Plastic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gordley’s profile.

    Dr. Gordley has seen patients for Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kyle Gordley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.