Dr. Kyle Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Hammond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyle Hammond, MD
Dr. Kyle Hammond, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Hammond works at
Dr. Hammond's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Physical Therapy LLC1968 Hawks Ln Ne, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
-
2
Sports Medicine Center59 Executive Park South NE # 100, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
-
3
Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Center6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 202, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-8078
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammond?
Kyle Hammond is an excellent surgeon and genuinely cares about his patients. He is personable and communicates well. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kyle Hammond, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164609566
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Emory U Hosp/Emory U
- Emory Hosp-Emory U
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond works at
Dr. Hammond has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.