Dr. Harner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Harner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyle Harner, MD
Dr. Kyle Harner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Harner works at
Dr. Harner's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Arthritis Center2355 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 321-8474
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to the office yesterday with my parents. Dr. Harner and his staff were wonderful. Dr. Harner took his time talking with us and asking questions. He didn't rush us which was great. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Kyle Harner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073547931
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Tripler
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
