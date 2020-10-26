Dr. Kyle Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Harvey, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Harvey, MD
Dr. Kyle Harvey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
Jordan Obgyn46 Obery St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-5880
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5565MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
CCHC General and Specialty Surgery105 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely--When we needed to go to the emergency room -- I was hoping Dr. Harvey would be on call that night. And thank goodness he was there. And I was immediately confident and relaxed.
About Dr. Kyle Harvey, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
