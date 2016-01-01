See All Pediatricians in College Station, TX
Dr. Kyle Henderson, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kyle Henderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital.

Dr. Henderson works at University Pediatrics Association in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Locations

  1. 1
    University Pediatrics Association
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 1100, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 696-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Viral Infection
Otitis Media
Fever
Viral Infection
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Kyle Henderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295776821
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henderson works at University Pediatrics Association in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Henderson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

