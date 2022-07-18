Dr. Kyle Herbold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Herbold, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Herbold, MD is a Dermatologist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Herbold works at
Locations
-
1
Quail Lakes Dermatology4553 Quail Lakes Dr, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 951-1133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herbold?
I was not excited about going to the Dermatologist but had to since I hadn’t been checked out before the Pandemic! But I was immediately put at ease by Dr Herbold & his staff! They all listened to me & answered all my questions. Very comfortable.
About Dr. Kyle Herbold, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568407013
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herbold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herbold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herbold works at
Dr. Herbold has seen patients for Rash, Rosacea and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herbold speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.