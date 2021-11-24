Dr. Hudgens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Hudgens, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Hudgens, MD
Dr. Kyle Hudgens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Hudgens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hudgens' Office Locations
-
1
Grandview Neurology3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudgens?
I'm always a little apprehensive when starting a relationship with a new physician. Sometimes, just the act of providing a medical history can cause problems if the doctor is insecure. It turns out I had nothing to worry about. Dr. Hudgens is smart, self-confident, and personable. We chatted like old colleagues. If anything, his many other five star reviews did not do him Justice.
About Dr. Kyle Hudgens, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1669475240
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudgens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudgens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudgens works at
Dr. Hudgens has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudgens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudgens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudgens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudgens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudgens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.