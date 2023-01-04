Dr. Keane has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Keane, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyle Keane, DO
Dr. Kyle Keane, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Patchogue, NY.
Dr. Keane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Keane's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedics285 Sills Rd Bldg 18, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-1224
-
2
Long Island Community Hospital101 Hospital Rd, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-1224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keane?
He has a well educated background, communicates clearly, listens well and interprets all things considered. He connects well with any age group and health/athletic/fitness minded patients
About Dr. Kyle Keane, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1689084626
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keane works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Keane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.