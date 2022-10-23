Dr. Kyle Keyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Keyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Keyes, MD
Dr. Kyle Keyes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Keyes' Office Locations
-
1
Austin Midtown901 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 421-4235
-
2
Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 150, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 421-4235Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Austin11645 Angus Rd Ste B9, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 421-4235
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keyes was great from our initial consultation to post operative care. Love that he offers Pronox as a way to keep anxiety levels down. Really glad I found Dr. Keyes after a poor experience with another physician here in Austin. Highly recommend Dr. Keyes if your looking to have a vasectomy.
About Dr. Kyle Keyes, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1982963864
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keyes has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.