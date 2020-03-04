Dr. Kiriluk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Kiriluk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyle Kiriluk, MD
Dr. Kyle Kiriluk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Kiriluk's Office Locations
1
Uropartners LLC610 E Roosevelt Rd Ste 203, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 653-5550
2
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
3
Gustavo M. Banti M.d. Ltd302 Randall Rd Ste 306, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 653-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
At my recent consult with Dr. Kiriluk, he was very knowledgeable, thorough and very supportive. He is a shining example of what we should all look for in any physician.
About Dr. Kyle Kiriluk, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiriluk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiriluk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiriluk has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiriluk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiriluk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiriluk.
