Overview of Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD

Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Pain Management, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Kokko works at Hand Institute of Charleston in SUMMERVILLE, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.