Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD
Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Pain Management, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Dr. Kokko works at
Dr. Kokko's Office Locations
Hand Institute of Charleston - Summerville202 Nexton Square Dr, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (854) 429-4263
- 2 708 Clinical Science Building # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 876-0111
Hand Institute of Charleston851 Leonard Fulghum Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (854) 429-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Kokko. His expertise is very appreciated as are his technique and care. The surgical team are amazing from pre-op to post-op. I have high hopes for learn term outcome.
About Dr. Kyle Kokko, MD
- Pain Management
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1902984990
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute|Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kokko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokko has seen patients for Joint Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
304 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokko.
