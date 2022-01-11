See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kyle Kovacs, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kyle Kovacs, MD

Dr. Kyle Kovacs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kovacs works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kovacs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    156 William Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr. Kovacs is God-Sent!!!You Will Not Regret it!!! I was A Nervous wreck when I first met him. I had darkness coming into my right eye. One Eye-Care couldn't find the problem and thought it was in my head. God had blessed me to meet the right Person at the time Dr. Kovacs at Weill Cornell. Images were taken and he was careful in my treatment. He didn't rush any thing he was being careful and accurate. He treated my eye and God Blessed this to be the right Treatment that worked. He assured me during treatment that I was going to be fine. But I was scared and sure enough the Darkness is gone in my right eye. With a little distortion But he recommended prescription for that. Which God bless me to not use. Dr. Kyle Kovacs is Young God- Sent and God- Gifted man in this area!!! I am not one easily pursuaded. But please give him a try. It will not be a waste of your time!!!
    Katrina — Jan 11, 2022
    About Dr. Kyle Kovacs, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    NPI Number
    • 1477971505
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

