Dr. Kyle Mandsager, MD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Mandsager, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Centennial Heart - Patterson St2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7237Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Mandsager as one of the best heart specialist in town. How he explained the procedure very well and understandable. How he treated me as his patient, and my husband, with kindness and compassion. I trusted him when he said, "I'll take care of you", and true enough, I had a successful heart ablation and LRI procedures on 31st of Aug. 2021. So much to be thankful for...
About Dr. Kyle Mandsager, MD
- 1629336185
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic: Cardiovascular Medicine and Electrophysiology Fellowship
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Cleveland Clinic Cardiovascular Medicine Fellowship
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
