See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Kyle Mandsager, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kyle Mandsager, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Mandsager works at Centennial Heart in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Centennial Heart - Patterson St
    2400 Patterson St Ste 502, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7237
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Arrhythmias

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2021
    I would highly recommend Dr Mandsager as one of the best heart specialist in town. How he explained the procedure very well and understandable. How he treated me as his patient, and my husband, with kindness and compassion. I trusted him when he said, "I'll take care of you", and true enough, I had a successful heart ablation and LRI procedures on 31st of Aug. 2021. So much to be thankful for...
    Luisa B. — Sep 14, 2021
    About Dr. Kyle Mandsager, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629336185
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic: Cardiovascular Medicine and Electrophysiology Fellowship
    Residency
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Cardiovascular Medicine Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Mandsager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandsager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandsager has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandsager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandsager works at Centennial Heart in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Mandsager’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandsager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandsager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandsager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandsager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

