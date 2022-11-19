Overview of Dr. Kyle McMullen, MD

Dr. Kyle McMullen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. McMullen works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.