Dr. Kyle Mitsunaga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Morris Mitsunaga M.d. Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 905, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-9633
Kent Davenport M.d. Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 501, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-9633
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great experience! Very skilled in his craft and very professional
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mitsunaga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitsunaga accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitsunaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitsunaga has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitsunaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitsunaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitsunaga.
