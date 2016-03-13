See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Kyle Mueller, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kyle Mueller, MD

Dr. Kyle Mueller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Mueller works at Northwestern Surgical Assocs in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mueller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall Sparberg MD
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1525, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 475-9327
  2. 2
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-2000
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lipomas
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lipomas
Hernia Repair

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 13, 2016
    Dr. Mueller saved my life. An amazing bedside manner, made me feel as comfortable and special as a family member. Dr. Mueller is the doctor everyone wishes she has! A real winner.
    Jessica Schwarz in Chicago, IL — Mar 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kyle Mueller, MD
    About Dr. Kyle Mueller, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629167903
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyle Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mueller works at Northwestern Surgical Assocs in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mueller’s profile.

    Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

