Dr. Kyle Perry, MD
Dr. Kyle Perry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Wexner Medical Center2050 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 293-3230
Executive Heatlh410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-3230
Columbus Radiology Corp1800 Zollinger Rd Fl 3, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 293-3230
Ohio State Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery At Outpatient Care New Albany6100 N Hamilton Rd Ste 2A, Columbus, OH 43081 Directions (614) 293-3230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Perry treated me for a paraesopogeal hernia in December 2017. The bottom part of my stomach had somehow herniated into the chest cavity. He was very knowledgeable and very friendly with a great sense of humor. If I had any problems such as this again he would be my top pick to doctor for it.
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.