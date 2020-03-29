Overview of Dr. Kyle Perry, MD

Dr. Kyle Perry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Perry works at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.