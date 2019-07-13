Overview

Dr. Kyle Platz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.



Dr. Platz works at Manhattan Primary Care, Manhattan, KS in Manhattan, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.