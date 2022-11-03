Overview

Dr. Kyle Rogers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Rogers works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.