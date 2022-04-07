Dr. Kyle Rose, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Rose, DO
Overview
Dr. Kyle Rose, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Fremont Health, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
Locations
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates PC8901 Indian Hills Dr Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-7057Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC17001 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 885-8700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC808 E Pierce St Ste 301, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-2997Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Methodist Fremont Health
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
I had been having a medical problem for several months and was about to give up. Dr Rose was able to narrow the possibilities down and, after a couple of tests, told me how I should precede. I found him to be compassionate and listened to everything I had to say. Never rushed. Currently I am doing terrific.
About Dr. Kyle Rose, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1073811352
Education & Certifications
- Riverside
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.