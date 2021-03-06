Dr. Kyle Ruffing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruffing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Ruffing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kyle Ruffing, MD
Dr. Kyle Ruffing, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ruffing works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ruffing's Office Locations
-
1
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.2881 Hyde Park St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 906-7155Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruffing?
Excellent... I’ve been going for over 10 years for my migraines and he has done wonders for me. I would be without a job if it weren’t for Dr. Ruffing. There are new meds available that are outstanding which eliminates the need for the old migraine medication. Very good doctor !!!
About Dr. Kyle Ruffing, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619935889
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruffing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruffing accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruffing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruffing works at
Dr. Ruffing has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Restless Leg Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruffing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruffing speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruffing. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruffing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruffing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruffing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.