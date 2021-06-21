Dr. Runnels Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Runnels Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Runnels Sr, MD
Dr. Kyle Runnels Sr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Runnels Sr' Office Locations
- 1 1058 N Tamiami Trl Ste 108, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (850) 714-4841
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Runnels Sr?
Very caring and knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr. Runnels.
About Dr. Kyle Runnels Sr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1497966907
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Runnels Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Runnels Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runnels Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runnels Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runnels Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.