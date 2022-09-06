Dr. Kyle Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Schmidt, MD
Dr. Kyle Schmidt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital1635 Caregiver Cir Rm 2-238, Rapid City, SD 57702 Directions (605) 755-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Consult RE: possible surgery
About Dr. Kyle Schmidt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1295174142
