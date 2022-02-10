Dr. Kyle Shaddix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaddix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Shaddix, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Shaddix, MD
Dr. Kyle Shaddix, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Shaddix's Office Locations
Shaddix Plastic Surgery5147 N 9th Ave Ste 203, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 476-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
dr shaddix does amazing work, and his office staff and nurses are so easy to work with, I would defi say, hands down one the best plastic surgeons in the US, great surgeon and really good guy, thanks dr shaddix.
About Dr. Kyle Shaddix, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaddix has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaddix accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaddix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaddix has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaddix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaddix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaddix.
