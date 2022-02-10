See All Plastic Surgeons in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Kyle Shaddix, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (24)
Map Pin Small Pensacola, FL
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kyle Shaddix, MD

Dr. Kyle Shaddix, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Shaddix works at Shaddix Plastic Surgery in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Shaddix's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shaddix Plastic Surgery
    5147 N 9th Ave Ste 203, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 476-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Aging Face
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2022
    dr shaddix does amazing work, and his office staff and nurses are so easy to work with, I would defi say, hands down one the best plastic surgeons in the US, great surgeon and really good guy, thanks dr shaddix.
    dan — Feb 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kyle Shaddix, MD
    About Dr. Kyle Shaddix, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346496460
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Mayo Medical School
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
