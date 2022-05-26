Overview of Dr. Kyle Shepperson, MD

Dr. Kyle Shepperson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Med Sch and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton and Jersey Community Hospital.



Dr. Shepperson works at Precision Orthopaedics in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.