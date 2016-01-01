See All Cardiologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Kyle Smith, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kyle Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Titus Regional Medical Center, UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Smith works at Cardiovascular Assocs/East TX in Tyler, TX with other offices in Athens, TX and Mount Pleasant, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Trincare Inc
    1783 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-2283
    Trinity Clinic Athens
    1505 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 675-6800
    Grace Community Health LLC Inc.
    2001 W Ferguson Rd Ste 1000, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-2283
    Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
    800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-2283

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • Titus Regional Medical Center
  • UT Health Pittsburg
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hypertension

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kyle Smith, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1902817992
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Cardiovascular Disease
