Overview of Dr. Kyle Solomon, MD

Dr. Kyle Solomon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at Pediatric Medical Associates in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Rydal, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.