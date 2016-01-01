See All Pediatricians in East Norriton, PA
Dr. Kyle Solomon, MD

Pediatrics
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kyle Solomon, MD

Dr. Kyle Solomon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Solomon works at Pediatric Medical Associates in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Rydal, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solomon's Office Locations

    Pediatric Medical Associates
    160 W Germantown Pike Ste D2, East Norriton, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Pediatric Medical Associates
    1077 Rydal Rd Ste 300, Rydal, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Abdominal Disorders
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Dr. Kyle Solomon, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hosp Ohio
    • The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

