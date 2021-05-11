Overview of Dr. Kyle Sweeney, MD

Dr. Kyle Sweeney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at The University of Kansas Cancer Center in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Chordoma and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.